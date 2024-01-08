CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $93.39 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,915 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 9.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $93,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET remained flat at $13.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,279,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

