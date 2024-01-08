Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.