iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.21. 1,681,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,994. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

