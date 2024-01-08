PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 520,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,524. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

