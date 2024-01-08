Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,905 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 136.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enovix by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 3,380,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

