PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 348,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,183. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

