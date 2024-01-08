PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $177.54. The company had a trading volume of 269,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

