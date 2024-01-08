PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,699,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,122,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 221,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,339. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

