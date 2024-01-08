Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 201,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.