PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.74. 569,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.