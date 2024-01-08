PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

