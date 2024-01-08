Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 1,089,302 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 334,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,960. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

