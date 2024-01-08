Rockland Trust Co. Buys 5,989 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $157.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $423.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

