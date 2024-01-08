Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.17. 394,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,622. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

