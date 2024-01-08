Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,546. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

