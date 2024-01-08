Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $331.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

