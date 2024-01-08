Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $97.24. 14,991,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,792,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.