Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $16.61 on Monday, reaching $1,409.82. 16,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,211. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,435.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.