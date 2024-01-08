Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.75. 406,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

