Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,054 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 472,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 212,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

