Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,960 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,395. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

