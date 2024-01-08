Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.71. 354,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,351. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

