Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.66. 246,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,757. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

