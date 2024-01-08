Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ASND stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,413. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.30.
About Ascendant Resources
