Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.60. 1,286,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,332. The firm has a market cap of C$41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.21.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.3959184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

