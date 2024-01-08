Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 502,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

