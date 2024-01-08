JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:BBJP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.09. 588,444 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.