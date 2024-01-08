Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.31.

TSE:CNR traded down C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$166.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$168.99. The stock has a market cap of C$107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0928086 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

