Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$14.75

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities set a C$16.50 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOM.U

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

HOM.U stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.85. 22,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,889. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Corporate insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.