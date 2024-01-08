Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.71. 204,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,527. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.