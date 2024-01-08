Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 425,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,701. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

