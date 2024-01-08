Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, reaching $121.26. 424,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,940 shares of company stock worth $4,767,962 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

