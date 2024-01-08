Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,478. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

