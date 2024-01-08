Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

FDX traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.77. 967,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

