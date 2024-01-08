Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 9.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $133.15. Approximately 3,801,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,320,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.56.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $260,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

