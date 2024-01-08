Worldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121.20 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $308.30 million and approximately $121.20 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,764,475 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 109,679,076.29850006 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.55416166 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $99,541,472.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

