Efinity Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $506.26 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $506.26 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,831,134 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

