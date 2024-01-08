Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 302,723 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

