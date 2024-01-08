OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $97.66 million and $34.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00021065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001428 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

