iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 63,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,150 shares.The stock last traded at $135.55 and had previously closed at $135.74.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

