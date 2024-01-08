Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:RS traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.64. 94,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,327. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.42. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

