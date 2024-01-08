CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $7.19 on Monday, reaching $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,777,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,550,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

