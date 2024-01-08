CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

