CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

