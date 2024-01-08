McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.63. 875,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,910. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

