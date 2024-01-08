iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $98.55. 1,890,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

