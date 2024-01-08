Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,326,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

