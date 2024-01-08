NBT Bank N A NY Has $15.63 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 143,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in McDonald’s by 174.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after buying an additional 602,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

