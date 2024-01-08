Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).
View Our Latest Report on Relx
Relx Stock Performance
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.