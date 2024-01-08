Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

Relx stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,024 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,790.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,443.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

