Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

